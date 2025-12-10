All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

December 11, 2025

Episode 8052 | 55m 50s

Stefano Pozzebon provides the latest on U.S. power on Venezuela. Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López discusses Maria Corina Machado's acceptance of the Nobel Peace Prize. Shannon Heffernan and Julieta Martinelli discuss the "El Refugio" project to support those whose loved ones have been detained by ICE. Susan Glasser wraps up the defining themes in U.S. politics of 2025.

Aired: 12/10/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:32
Arthur
Dear D.W.
tba
Clip: 1:32
Watch 4:39
PBS News Hour
Ukraine pushes for security guarantees as pressure grows
Ukraine pushes for security guarantees against Russia as pressure grows on peace plan
Clip: E345 | 4:39
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
Senate rejects plans to address rising health care premiums
Senate rejects plans to address sharp rise in health care premiums
Clip: E345 | 6:43
Watch 6:57
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Indiana GOP rejects redrawing electoral maps
News Wrap: Indiana GOP votes down effort to redraw electoral maps in rare Trump rebuke
Clip: E345 | 6:57
Watch 7:43
PBS News Hour
How the Tate brothers became connected with the Trump family
Investigation delves into the Tate brothers and their connection to the Trump family
Clip: E345 | 7:43
Watch 9:07
PBS News Hour
A look at some of the best video games of 2025
A look at some of the best video games of 2025
Clip: E345 | 9:07
Watch 5:57
PBS News Hour
Trump's tariffs could double price of imported Italian pasta
Trump's tariffs raise costs for stores and restaurants that import Italian pasta
Clip: E345 | 5:57
Watch 3:30
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on why schools matter
A principal's Brief But Spectacular take on bringing hospitality to education
Clip: E345 | 3:30
Watch 7:43
PBS News Hour
Why private credit is creating concerns among economists
Why private credit is creating major concerns among economists
Clip: E345 | 7:43
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 10, 2025
David Dimbleby; Kiran Desai; Zaynab Mohamed
Episode: E8051 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 9, 2025
Celeste Wallander; Peter Frankopan; Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani; Kaja Kallas; David Remnick
Episode: E8050 | 55:43
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 8, 2025
Ahmed Al-Sharaa; Clare Sebastian; Demetre Daskalakis
Episode: E8049 | 55:50
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 5, 2025
Rupert Smith; Annie Lebovitz; Will Sommer
Episode: E8048 | 55:28
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2025
Ivan Duque; Farnaz Fassihi; Joshua Yaffa
Episode: E8047 | 55:48
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
December 3, 2025
Julianne Smith; Ehud Olmert; Sen. Bill Cassidy
Episode: E8046 | 55:45
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
December 2, 2025
Yaroslav Trofimov; Andrey Kurkov; Steve Hartman; Bryan Muehlberger, Mahnaz Afkhami
Episode: E8045 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Episode: E8044 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: E8042 | 55:43
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 26, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Kenny Chesney
Episode: E8041 | 55:39