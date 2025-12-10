December 11, 2025

Extras
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Ukraine pushes for security guarantees against Russia as pressure grows on peace plan
Senate rejects plans to address sharp rise in health care premiums
News Wrap: Indiana GOP votes down effort to redraw electoral maps in rare Trump rebuke
Investigation delves into the Tate brothers and their connection to the Trump family
A look at some of the best video games of 2025
Trump's tariffs raise costs for stores and restaurants that import Italian pasta
A principal's Brief But Spectacular take on bringing hospitality to education
Why private credit is creating major concerns among economists
Latest Episodes
David Dimbleby; Kiran Desai; Zaynab Mohamed
Celeste Wallander; Peter Frankopan; Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani; Kaja Kallas; David Remnick
Ahmed Al-Sharaa; Clare Sebastian; Demetre Daskalakis
Rupert Smith; Annie Lebovitz; Will Sommer
Ivan Duque; Farnaz Fassihi; Joshua Yaffa
Julianne Smith; Ehud Olmert; Sen. Bill Cassidy
Yaroslav Trofimov; Andrey Kurkov; Steve Hartman; Bryan Muehlberger, Mahnaz Afkhami
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Dmytro Kuleba; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Kenny Chesney