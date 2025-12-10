All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

December 9, 2025

Episode 8050 | 55m 43s

Celeste Wallander and Peter Frankopan dicusses President Trump's national security strategy. Christiane moderates a panel of influential leaders at the annual Doha Forum, which includes the Qatari PM, the European Commission's vice president and Spain and Turkey's foreign ministers. Editor of The New Yorker David Remnick reflects on the magazine's 100th birthday.

Aired: 12/08/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:32
Arthur
Dear D.W.
tba
Clip: 1:32
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 10, 2025
David Dimbleby; Kiran Desai; Zaynab Mohamed
Episode: E8051 | 55:50
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
MN State Senator Reacts to Trump Calling Somali Immigrants “Garbage”
Minnesota State Senator Zaynab Mohamed discusses ICE raids and anti-Somali hate.
Clip: E8051 | 18:11
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E344 | 57:46
Watch 8:13
PBS News Hour
Syrian filmmaker returns home after the fall of Assad regime
Syrian filmmaker gives an inside look at her return home after the fall of Assad regime
Clip: E344 | 8:13
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates amid mixed economic data
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates amid mixed economic data and divisions in its ranks
Clip: E344 | 5:46
Watch 10:20
PBS News Hour
How political divisions are impacting people across the U.S.
Reconnecting with people in the U.S. to see how political divisions are affecting them
Clip: E344 | 10:20
Watch 6:53
PBS News Hour
Education Department ends student loan repayment plan
What the end of a Biden-era student loan program means for borrowers
Clip: E344 | 6:53
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge halts National Guard deployments in LA
News Wrap: Judge halts National Guard deployments in Los Angeles
Clip: E344 | 5:49
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 10, 2025
David Dimbleby; Kiran Desai; Zaynab Mohamed
Episode: E8051 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 8, 2025
Ahmed Al-Sharaa; Clare Sebastian; Demetre Daskalakis
Episode: E8049 | 55:50
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 5, 2025
Rupert Smith; Annie Lebovitz; Will Sommer
Episode: E8048 | 55:28
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2025
Ivan Duque; Farnaz Fassihi; Joshua Yaffa
Episode: E8047 | 55:48
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
December 3, 2025
Julianne Smith; Ehud Olmert; Sen. Bill Cassidy
Episode: E8046 | 55:45
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
December 2, 2025
Yaroslav Trofimov; Andrey Kurkov; Steve Hartman; Bryan Muehlberger, Mahnaz Afkhami
Episode: E8045 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Episode: E8044 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: E8042 | 55:43
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 26, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Kenny Chesney
Episode: E8041 | 55:39
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 25, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Dr. Atul Gawande; Tom Jennings; Susan Choi; David Herzberg
Episode: E8040 | 55:50