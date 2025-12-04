December 5, 2025

Extras
From fruit flies to snake venom, evolutionary biologist Sean Carroll explains what drives evolution.
Reporter Will Sommer unpacks rifts in the MAGA movement over the Epstein files.
Joshua Yaffa discusses the war in Ukraine.
As ICE boosts recruitment, critics concerned over changes to hiring and training standards
What to know about the rise in colon cancer cases among young adults
Ukraine ambassador to U.S. on peace negotiations and corruption scandal
Dem congressman 'deeply concerned' about legality of boat strikes after viewing video
December 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
