All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

December 8, 2025

Episode 8049 | 55m 50s

One year since the fall of Syria's Bashar Al-Assad government, Christiane speaks to interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa about this fragile transition period for his country. Correspondent Clare Sebastian discusses world leaders' ongoing attempts to create a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. Former CDC official Dr. Demetre Daskalakis discusses the state of America's health agencies under Robert Kennedy Jr.

Aired: 12/07/25
Extras
Watch 1:32
Arthur
Dear D.W.
tba
Clip: 1:32
Watch 2:49
NOVA
These Are the World’s Oldest Mummies
They're older than King Tut, Ötzi the Iceman, and even the ones found in the Atacama Desert.
Clip: S52 | 2:49
Watch 2:40
All Creatures Great and Small
Pop Quiz Rematch
It's time for another pub quiz! Nicholas Ralph is challenged to a round of Season 5 trivia.
Clip: S6 | 2:40
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
Trump proposes $12 billion in aid to farmers hurt by tariffs
Trump proposes $12 billion in aid to farmers after 'exceptionally difficult year'
Clip: E342 | 6:45
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
Indiana Republicans repel calls to redraw congressional maps
Some Indiana Republicans resist White House calls to redraw their congressional maps
Clip: E342 | 5:09
Watch 11:03
PBS News Hour
Europe rallies around Ukraine after U.S. shifts strategy
European leaders rally around Ukraine after U.S. shifts strategy to the Western Hemisphere
Clip: E342 | 11:03
Watch 8:08
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on resistance to Trump policies
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the pushback against Trump policies
Clip: E342 | 8:08
Watch 6:40
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Bidding war brews for Warner Bros. Discovery
News Wrap: Paramount Skydance starts bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery
Clip: E342 | 6:40
Watch 8:56
PBS News Hour
Why Native Americans are facing high rates of mental decline
Why Native Americans are facing high rates of mental decline
Clip: E342 | 8:56
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court considers Trump's power over federal agencies
Supreme Court hears arguments on Trump's power over independent agencies
Clip: E342 | 5:52
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 5, 2025
Rupert Smith; Annie Lebovitz; Will Sommer
Episode: E8048 | 55:28
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2025
Ivan Duque; Farnaz Fassihi; Joshua Yaffa
Episode: E8047 | 55:48
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
December 3, 2025
Julianne Smith; Ehud Olmert; Sen. Bill Cassidy
Episode: E8046 | 55:45
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
December 2, 2025
Yaroslav Trofimov; Andrey Kurkov; Steve Hartman; Bryan Muehlberger, Mahnaz Afkhami
Episode: E8045 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Episode: E8044 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: E8042 | 55:43
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 26, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Kenny Chesney
Episode: E8041 | 55:39
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 25, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Dr. Atul Gawande; Tom Jennings; Susan Choi; David Herzberg
Episode: E8040 | 55:50
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: E8043 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 24, 2025
Matthew Chance; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Nabih Bulos; Jimmy Chin; Lynsey Addario
Episode: E8039 | 55:50