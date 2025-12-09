Extras
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
News Wrap: Judge halts National Guard deployments in Los Angeles
Trump’s affordability speech turns into a rant against immigrants
U.S. seizes oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, escalating tensions with Maduro
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates amid mixed economic data and divisions in its ranks
Reconnecting with people in the U.S. to see how political divisions are affecting them
Syrian filmmaker gives an inside look at her return home after the fall of Assad regime
What the end of a Biden-era student loan program means for borrowers
December 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Latest Episodes
Celeste Wallander; Peter Frankopan; Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani; Kaja Kallas; David Remnick
Ahmed Al-Sharaa; Clare Sebastian; Demetre Daskalakis
Rupert Smith; Annie Lebovitz; Will Sommer
Ivan Duque; Farnaz Fassihi; Joshua Yaffa
Julianne Smith; Ehud Olmert; Sen. Bill Cassidy
Yaroslav Trofimov; Andrey Kurkov; Steve Hartman; Bryan Muehlberger, Mahnaz Afkhami
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Dmytro Kuleba; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Kenny Chesney
Stephen Collinson; Dr. Atul Gawande; Tom Jennings; Susan Choi; David Herzberg