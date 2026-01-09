All rights reserved. © 2026
Amanpour and Company

August 2, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7025 | 55m 20s

Former SC State Rep. Bakari Sellers and reporter Elaina Plott Calabro give their takes on this week in the Trump and Harris campaigns. Evan Williams explores the far-right elements that have resurfaced in Germany recently in a new documentary, "Germany's Enemy Within." Policing expert Tracie Keesee discusses what went wrong in the horrific Sonya Massey shooting and how to prevent other tragedies.

Aired: 08/01/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2026
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Episode: S2025 E8073 | 55:42
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2026
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Episode: S2025 E8072 | 55:46
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 7, 2026
Juan Manuel Santos; Karim Sadjadpour; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E8071 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2026
Sen. Angus King; Juan González; Oleksandr Merezhko; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E8070 | 55:20
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2026
Leigh Waldman; Todd D. Robinson; David Smolansky; Jorge Castañeda
Episode: S2025 E8069 | 55:41
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E8063 | 55:39
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: S2025 E8062 | 55:46
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 24, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: S2025 E8061 | 55:27
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 23, 2025
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Episode: S2025 E8060 | 55:31
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2025
Halla Tomasdottir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Episode: S2025 E8059 | 55:49