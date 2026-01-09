All rights reserved. © 2026
Amanpour and Company

April 25, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7215 | 55m 47s

Former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman on what cues Donald Trump seems to be taking from Hungary in terms of foreign policy. From the archive: Co-directors Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham discuss their film “No Other Land,” which just won the Oscar for Best Documentary. Travel writer Rick Steves tells the story of his most formative trip in his new book "On the Hippie Trail."

Aired: 04/24/25
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2026
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Episode: S2025 E8073 | 55:42
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2026
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Episode: S2025 E8072 | 55:46
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 7, 2026
Juan Manuel Santos; Karim Sadjadpour; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E8071 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2026
Sen. Angus King; Juan González; Oleksandr Merezhko; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E8070 | 55:20
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2026
Leigh Waldman; Todd D. Robinson; David Smolansky; Jorge Castañeda
Episode: S2025 E8069 | 55:41
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E8063 | 55:39
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: S2025 E8062 | 55:46
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 24, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: S2025 E8061 | 55:27
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 23, 2025
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Episode: S2025 E8060 | 55:31
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2025
Halla Tomasdottir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Episode: S2025 E8059 | 55:49