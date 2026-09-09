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Amanpour and Company

Will Tariff War Push Canada Closer to China? Fmr. US Amb. to Canada Explains

Season 2026 Episode 8246 | 17m 34s

In the trade war between the U.S. and Canada, the Trump admin has threatened to prevent the U.S. government from buying Canadian-made products. This is in response to Ottawa's following through on its threat to slap retaliatory tariffs on $20 billion worth of American goods. As former U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen tells us, all this could push Ottawa closer to China.

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