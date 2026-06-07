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Amanpour and Company

The World Cup Is Coming to the U.S. — but at What Cost?

Season 2026 Episode 8180 | 17m 54s

Kick-off for the Men's FIFA World Cup is just around the corner. Yet the tournament is clouded by controversy. Unease is growing in the U.S. following reports of the possible presence of ICE agents at World Cup events. Jules Boykoff, author of "Red Card" and a former professional footballer, says the political backdrop could tarnish the memory of this World Cup. Boykoff joins the show to explain.

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