The World Cup Is Coming to the U.S. — but at What Cost?

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June 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How Maine Democrats view Platner's scandals and chances to oust Sen. Collins
U.S. retaliates against Iran after American helicopter downed near Strait of Hormuz
Bill Pulte 'deeply unqualified' to lead U.S. intelligence efforts, Jeffries says
Roger Bennett on what to expect at the World Cup
Sudan crisis worsens as civil war enters 4th year and Hormuz closure disrupts aid
Texas Tech ruling ignites debate on sports betting and gambling addiction
A Brief But Spectacular take on changing the lineup
News Wrap: Israel's bombing campaign against Hezbollah continues inside Lebanon
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