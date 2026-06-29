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Amanpour and Company

Richard Pryor Put the N-Word on Stage. His Daughter Reckons with Its Legacy

Season 2026 Episode 8194 | 18m 19s

Author and historian Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor wanted to explore the history and significance of the N-word. But it wasn't until she began her research that she realized how integral her father, the legendary comedian Richard Pryor, was to the cultural evolution of the word. Stordeur Pryor brings together these reflections in her latest book "Something We Said."

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