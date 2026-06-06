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Amanpour and Company

Inside the FBI's Morale Crisis

Season 2026 Episode 8179 | 18m 08s

Several former FBI officials say they were forced out of the Bureau for not upholding President Trump's agenda. Under Director and Trump loyalist Kash Patel, the FBI has seen dozens of employees purged in an alleged effort to root out political bias. One of these is Jacqueline Maguire, who served in the Bureau for 25 years. She joins Michel Martin to explain why she left.

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