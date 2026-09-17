All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

September 18, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8253 | 55m 35s

Nazhat Khan, Deputy Prosecutor of the ICC, speaks about Philippines President Duterte's alleged crimes against humanity amid the ICC leadership controversy. Lonnie Bunch, the (Former) Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, steps down from position. Christiane revisits her conversation from July 2026. Francis Fukuyama discusses his new book, a follow up to his famous "The End of History."

Aired: 09/17/26
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
September 17, 2026
John Manley; Anthony Gardner; Jay Inslee; Jacob Weisberg
Episode: S2026 E8252 | 55:16
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
September 16, 2026
Michael Carpenter; Dexter Filkins; Jason Koebler
Episode: S2026 E8251 | 55:32
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
September 15, 2026
Toluse Olorunnipa; Michael Waldman; Naomi Klein; Astra Taylor; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2026 E8250 | 55:26
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 14, 2026
Helen Toner; Hisham Al-Omeisy; Theodore Johnson
Episode: S2026 E8249 | 55:45
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
September 11, 2026
Steve Coll; Vali Nasr; Paul Greengrass; Janet Reitman
Episode: S2026 E8248 | 55:19
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
September 10, 2026
Ehud Olmert; Frank Kendall; Noubar Afeyan
Episode: S2026 E8247 | 55:34
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 9, 2026
Nicholas Burns; Peter Ricketts; David Cohen
Episode: S2026 E8246 | 55:35
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
September 8, 2026
Marta Kos; Julian Borger; Spencer Cox
Episode: S2026 E8245 | 55:55
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
September 7, 2026
Rahm Emanuel; Bill McKibben; Emily Wilson
Episode: S2026 E8244 | 55:48
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2026
Kai Bird; Tanaz Eshaghian; Wilbert Cooper
Episode: S2026 E8243 | 55:43