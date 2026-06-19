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Amanpour and Company

How a Few Shades of Skin Color Changed Everything for One Family

Season 2026 Episode 8188 | 18m 00s

Susan Saulny uncovers a decades-old family secret and unpacks its impact on her family.

Extras
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Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/19/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 19, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E25 | 26:46
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How Iran benefits from Trump's deal and what's next
Clip: S2026 E25 | 18:12
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Clip: S2026 E126 | 4:56
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June 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E126 | 57:46
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