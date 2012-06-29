June 29, 2012

How did the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Obama’s health care law come together? Plus, what effect will it have on the election? And a review of other Supreme Court rulings. Also, the House voted to hold Eric Holder in contempt of congress. Joining Gwen: Pete Williams, NBC News; Joan Biskupic, Reuters; John Dickerson, Slate and CBS News; Naftali Bendavid, the Wall Street Journal.