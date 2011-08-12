August 12, 2011

Gwen Ifill reports from Iowa on the 2nd Republican primary debate and the Ames Straw Poll. Joined by Dan Balz, The Washington Post, they look at the testy exchanges on the debate stage. Plus, in the Washington Week studio, Judy Woodruff examines the White House's response to recent troublesome economic news with John Harwood of CNBC/The New York Times and Jackie Calmes, The New York Times.