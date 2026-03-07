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Washington Week with The Atlantic

The president’s obsession with alleged election corruption

Season 2026 Episode 29 | 12m 50s

The issues facing Americans are matters of enormous domestic and international importance, including the Iran war, the Russian war against Ukraine, the future of NATO, energy prices, wildfires, the coming AI jobs crisis, and really, really bad lettuce. But what are we talking about in Washington? Our president’s obsession with alleged election corruption.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
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