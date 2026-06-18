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The Daytripper

Port Isabel, TX

Season 10 Episode 11 | 26m 57s

Chet visits the South Texas wetlands to climb lighthouses, fish the bays, and eat fresh seafood. He discovers the long history of this coastal town and the many generations who’ve lived here.

Aired: 05/22/19 | Expires: 10/28/19
The Daytripper is proudly sponsored by Rudy’s "Country Store" and Bar-B-Q, Ranch Hand Truck Accessories, Georgetown, TX, Don Hewlett Chevrolet, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, and Dell. The Daytripper is is presented by Austin PBS, KLRU-TV and distributed by NETA.
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