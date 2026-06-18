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The Daytripper

McKinney, TX

Season 11 Episode 12 | 26m 58s

Chet visits one of the most vibrant historic squares in Texas to sample everything from hot sauce to brisket and jelly. He plays and eats in the community “yard,” learns about history, flies high above a nature center, and finishes it off with a Texas-sized steak.

Aired: 05/22/20 | Expires: 10/26/20
The Daytripper is proudly sponsored by Rudy’s "Country Store" and Bar-B-Q, Ranch Hand Truck Accessories, Georgetown, TX, Don Hewlett Chevrolet, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, and Dell. The Daytripper is is presented by Austin PBS, KLRU-TV and distributed by NETA.
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