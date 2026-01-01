The Haudenosaunee Choose Sides in the American Revolution

The Haudenosaunee was a centuries-old union of the Six Nations: Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Tuscarora, Oneida and Mohawk. But the confederacy is divided on their support of the American Revolution. The Oneidas support the Patriots, but some Mohawks led by Thayendanegea ally with the British. Things come to a head at the bloody Battle of Oriskany as Patriot, British and Native American forces clash.