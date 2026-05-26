On October 1st, 1768, General Gage and the British Army arrive in Boston to begin their occupation. Tensions continue to rise between Bostonians and the British until it erupts on March 5th, 1770 as British grenadiers respond to a quickly forming mob and fire into the crowd, leaving 5 dead. Although most of the soldiers are later exonerated, the event will come to be known as the Boston Massacre.