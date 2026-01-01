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Texas Monthly Presents: The Story

TAKING NOTICE Preview

Season 1 Episode 3 | 30s

A journalist's job is to go beyond the surface—into a cave, inside an artesian spring, or behind the counter of a barbecue joint. This episode explores the different ways important stories are waiting to be told, if we only take the time to look.

Production Support Provided By: H-E-B and Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation
Extras
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Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
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Wild Kratts
Creature Power Card Generator Gameplay
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Clip: 17:37
Wild Kratts
Aviva's Powersuit Maker Gameplay
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
Clip: 18:05
Wild Kratts
Baby Animal Rescue Gameplay
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
Clip: 8:34
Wild Kratts
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Help the Kratt brothers search for lost animals and meet lots of wild cats and dogs along the way.
Clip: 27:03
Wild Kratts
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Clip: 31:31
Wild Kratts
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Clip: 37:57
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Xi hosts Putin in Beijing, cementing China-Russia alliance
Xi hosts Putin in Beijing, cementing China-Russia alliance after Trump's visit
Clip: S2026 E104 | 3:49
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U.S. indicts Cuba's Raúl Castro in latest escalation of tensions
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