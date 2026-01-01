Born March 30th, 1853 in Holland, Vincent van Gogh was the eldest son of a Protestant minister. Vincent was expected to conform to a strict, religious upbringing. At the age of 16, he went to work at his uncle’s art dealership. With his younger brother's support, in 1880, at the age of 27, Vincent threw himself into his art. In 1886, he decided to move in with Theo in Paris.