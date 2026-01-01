Israeli and Palestinian fathers partner to bridge divides

Three years after Oct. 7, two fathers are reaching across the gulf that divides Israelis and Palestinians. Jonathan Dekel-Chen is the father of Sagui Dekel-Chen, who was shot, kidnapped and held hostage for nearly 500 days. Jaser Abu Moussa is from Gaza and an Israeli airstrike killed his wife and two of his children. Nick Schifrin spoke with them ahead of their appearance at "Across the Divide."