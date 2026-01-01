Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Inside a snowy Alpine barn, hungry house mice search for a Christmas feast.
Latest Episodes
All
Iranians share their accounts of living through a year of tumult — from protests to war.
Veteran underground coal miners suffer from black lung disease at highest rates in nearly 50 years.
The rising fear of deportation for hundreds of thousands of Haitians who fled to the U.S.
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
Examining the alliance between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Donald Trump.
Have lax laws left the for-profit adoption industry ripe for misconduct?
The key players behind President Trump’s expansive use of the U.S. military.
President Trump’s unprecedented challenges to the Federal Reserve and what it means for the economy.
A feud between the revolutionary group MOVE and Philadelphia officials reached a bloody culmination.