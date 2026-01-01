"Rape on the Night Shift" - Preview

Following up on the award-winning collaboration that produced "Rape in the Fields/Violación de un Sueño" in 2013, FRONTLINE (PBS), Univision, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR), the Investigative Reporting Program (IRP) at UC Berkeley, and KQED team up to uncover the sexual abuse of immigrant women in the janitorial industry. "Rape on the Night Shift" airs June 23 on PBS.