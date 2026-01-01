"My Brother's Bomber" - Preview

When Ken Dornstein was 19, his brother was one of 270 people killed in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. Only one person was ever convicted of the plot; who else was involved remains an open case. In "My Brother’s Bomber," a 3-part FRONTLINE series starting 9/29, Dornstein embarks on a gripping search for answers to one of the deadliest attacks on Americans before 9/11.