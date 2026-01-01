"Losing Iraq" -- Preview

FRONTLINE examines the unfolding chaos in Iraq and how the U.S. is being pulled back into the conflict. Drawing on interviews with policymakers and military leaders, the film traces the U.S. role from the invasion to today's violence, showing how Iraq is coming undone, how we got here, what went wrong, and what happens next. "Losing Iraq" premieres Tuesday, July 29 on PBS and at pbs.org/frontline.