Gavriel Holtzberg Thanks Chabad House Donors

Filmed after the Holtzbergs moved from a Mumbai hotel room to the Nariman House. Their new multi-story building, purchased in part with a financial gift from the Rohr family, allows for regular guests, meals and study. The Chabad House was later attacked by Lashkar-i-Taiba during its siege of Mumbai in November 2008. Gavriel, his wife, Rivka, and four others were killed.