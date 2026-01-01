Caprysha Graduates High School

Caprysha said she never thought she would get her high school diploma, but in January 2011, she did just that. "I might've had a lot of bumps in the road, my attitude problem, crushing everybody, but I wound up going to school, just doing what I need to do the most," Caprysha happily said upon receiving it. Ameena, who spoke at the ceremony, told the graduates, "You're no different than me."