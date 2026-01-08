Nikki Haley

Extras
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Mrs. Pumphrey seeks help when she thinks Tricki is giving her the cold shoulder.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Reflect on some of the best Siegfried and Mrs. Hall moments in the series so far.
The cast discusses the time jump between Seasons 5 and 6.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Firing Line Season 2026
-
Firing Line Season 2025
-
Firing Line Season 2024
-
Firing Line Season 2023
-
Firing Line Season 2022
-
Firing Line Season 2021
-
Firing Line Season 2020
-
Firing Line Season 2019
-
Firing Line Season 2018
Elliott Abrams discusses Venezuela’s future and prospects for democracy.
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, explains antisemitism during an interview in February 2020.
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis and the risk of starvation in Afghanistan.
Rob Reiner reflects on decades of activism and warns of growing threats to American institutions.
Mark Hertling assesses the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy.
Sam Tanenhaus discusses the life of the architect of the modern American conservative movement.
Dr. Robert George and Dr. Cornel West discuss the need for civil discourse.
Dave Wiskus, founder and CEO of streaming service Nebula, discusses the rise of the creator economy.
Filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their new PBS series “The American Revolution.”