All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Michael McFaul

Episode 44 | 26m 46s

Former Ambassador Michael McFaul discusses Trump’s Asia trip, the state of the war in Ukraine, and a new era of U.S. competition with Russia and China. He addresses Trump’s second term foreign policy, sanctions on Russia, and negotiating with Putin.

Aired: 10/30/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:12
Watch 3:11
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:11
Watch 2:53
Nature
How Jaguars Are Saving Sea Turtles
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
Clip: S44 E4 | 2:53
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Operation Space Station: Science and Survival Preview
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Preview: S52 E20 | 0:30
Watch 57:53
Made in Texas
Broken Bread
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:53
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/7/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/7/25
Episode: E45 | 26:46
Watch 16:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What the election results mean for Trump and Republicans
What the Democrats' election wins mean for Trump and Republicans
Clip: E45 | 16:51
Watch 6:42
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Who will voters blame for the government shutdown?
Who will voters blame for the government shutdown?
Clip: E45 | 6:42
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Andrew Ross Sorkin
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Episode: E45 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Andrew Ross Sorkin
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Episode: E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo discusses the New York City mayoral race and his pitch to voters to choose him.
Episode: E43 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Anthony Kennedy
Anthony Kennedy discusses his decades on the Supreme Court and the legacy of his landmark decisions.
Episode: E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Audrey Tang
Audrey Tang, discusses how technology can advance democracy and the dangers posed by social media.
Episode: E41 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Alberto R. Gonzales
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales comments on the indictment of James Comey.
Episode: E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis including famine in Sudan and Gaza.
Episode: E39 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cynthia Miller-Idriss
Cynthia Miller-Idriss assesses the shooting of Charlie Kirk and Trump administration’s response.
Episode: E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
John Malone
John Malone reflects on his career as an industry pioneer and assesses the state of the media today.
Episode: E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sen. Chris Coons
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Episode: E36 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sam Tanenhaus Part 2
In part two, Sam Tanenhaus further discusses his biography of William F. Buckley Jr.
Episode: E35 | 26:46