Firing Line

Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein

Episode 46 | 26m 46s

Filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their new PBS series “The American Revolution” that expands and updates the story of America's founding ahead of its premiere this Sunday.

Aired: 11/13/25
Watch 6:40
PBS News Hour
Botulism cases lead to widespread recall of infant formula
Clip: E317 | 6:40
Watch 7:01
PBS News Hour
Ukraine says Russia is recruiting African mercenaries
Clip: E317 | 7:01
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: DOJ sues to block California redistricting plan
Clip: E317 | 6:09
Watch 7:18
PBS News Hour
Ohio sheriff says ICE partnerships 'starting to ramp up'
Clip: E317 | 7:18
Watch 9:03
PBS News Hour
How a village fought for justice after finding PFAS in water
Clip: E317 | 9:03
Watch 5:22
PBS News Hour
U.S. attorney prosecuting Comey faces legal challenge
Clip: E317 | 5:22
Watch 8:18
PBS News Hour
Military personnel seek advice on whether orders are legal
Clip: E317 | 8:18
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E317 | 57:46
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2025
Jeff Zeleny; Zack Polanski; Alex Winter; Keanu Reeves; Rep. James Clyburn
Episode: E8032 | 55:35
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
Rep. Clyburn on His New Book “The First Eight” and the Government Shutdown Deal
Rep. Clyburn discusses "The First Eight" and the House vote to end the government shutdown.
Clip: E8032 | 17:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Andrew Ross Sorkin
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Episode: E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Michael McFaul
Michael McFaul discusses Trump’s Asia trip and a new era of U.S. competition with Russia and China.
Episode: E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo discusses the New York City mayoral race and his pitch to voters to choose him.
Episode: E43 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Anthony Kennedy
Anthony Kennedy discusses his decades on the Supreme Court and the legacy of his landmark decisions.
Episode: E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Audrey Tang
Audrey Tang, discusses how technology can advance democracy and the dangers posed by social media.
Episode: E41 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Alberto R. Gonzales
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales comments on the indictment of James Comey.
Episode: E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis including famine in Sudan and Gaza.
Episode: E39 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cynthia Miller-Idriss
Cynthia Miller-Idriss assesses the shooting of Charlie Kirk and Trump administration’s response.
Episode: E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
John Malone
John Malone reflects on his career as an industry pioneer and assesses the state of the media today.
Episode: E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sen. Chris Coons
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Episode: E36 | 26:46