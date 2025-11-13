Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein

Extras
Botulism cases lead to widespread recall of infant formula
Ukraine says Russia is recruiting African mercenaries to fight in its war
News Wrap: Justice Department sues to block California redistricting plan
Ohio sheriff says local partnerships with feds on immigration 'starting to ramp up'
How a small community fought for justice after finding forever chemicals in drinking water
U.S. attorney prosecuting Comey and James faces legal challenge over her appointment
Military personnel seek legal advice on whether Trump-ordered missions are lawful
November 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Jeff Zeleny; Zack Polanski; Alex Winter; Keanu Reeves; Rep. James Clyburn
Rep. Clyburn discusses "The First Eight" and the House vote to end the government shutdown.
