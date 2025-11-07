All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Andrew Ross Sorkin

Episode 45 | 26m 46s

Andrew Ross Sorkin, author of "1929," discusses the 1929 stock market crash, the causes of the Great Depression, and how lessons from it can be applied today. He also reassesses the impact of Presidents Coolidge, Hoover and Roosevelt on the crisis.

Aired: 11/06/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:11
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:11
Watch 3:12
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:12
Watch 2:53
Nature
How Jaguars Are Saving Sea Turtles
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
Clip: S44 E4 | 2:53
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Operation Space Station: Science and Survival Preview
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Preview: S52 E20 | 0:30
Watch 57:53
Made in Texas
Broken Bread
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:53
Watch 8:18
PBS News Hour
After Kirk’s death, young conservatives carry on his message
After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, young conservatives work to carry on his message
Clip: E310 | 8:18
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
'A House of Dynamite' sparks nuclear threat discussion
Netflix’s ‘A House of Dynamite’ sparks discussion about nuclear threats
Clip: E310 | 7:55
Watch 5:27
PBS News Hour
Judge criticizes immigration crackdown tactics in Chicago
Federal judge sharply criticizes immigration crackdown tactics in Chicago
Clip: E310 | 5:27
Watch 8:19
PBS News Hour
Nigeria rejects Trump's claim of targeted Christian violence
Amid rising violence, Nigeria rejects Trump's claim of targeted Christian persecution
Clip: E310 | 8:19
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Michael McFaul
Michael McFaul discusses Trump’s Asia trip and a new era of U.S. competition with Russia and China.
Episode: E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo discusses the New York City mayoral race and his pitch to voters to choose him.
Episode: E43 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Anthony Kennedy
Anthony Kennedy discusses his decades on the Supreme Court and the legacy of his landmark decisions.
Episode: E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Audrey Tang
Audrey Tang, discusses how technology can advance democracy and the dangers posed by social media.
Episode: E41 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Alberto R. Gonzales
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales comments on the indictment of James Comey.
Episode: E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis including famine in Sudan and Gaza.
Episode: E39 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cynthia Miller-Idriss
Cynthia Miller-Idriss assesses the shooting of Charlie Kirk and Trump administration’s response.
Episode: E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
John Malone
John Malone reflects on his career as an industry pioneer and assesses the state of the media today.
Episode: E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sen. Chris Coons
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Episode: E36 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sam Tanenhaus Part 2
In part two, Sam Tanenhaus further discusses his biography of William F. Buckley Jr.
Episode: E35 | 26:46