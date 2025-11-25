All rights reserved. © 2025
Firing Line

Cornel West & Robert George

Episode 48 | 26m 46s

Conservative Dr. Robert George–who recently resigned from the Heritage Foundation board–and progressive Dr. Cornel West–who ran for president as an independent last year– discuss the need for civil discourse in an era of division in a 2020 interview.

Aired: 11/27/25
Extras
Arthur
Dear D.W.
tba
Nature
A City in Nature | WILD HOPE
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 6 Teaser
Welcome back! Get ready for the Season 6 premiere on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 9/8c.
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Pentagon investigating Kelly over video
News Wrap: Pentagon investigating Kelly over video urging troops to refuse illegal orders
PBS News Hour
ICE agents arresting migrants at mandatory court check-ins
'Deportation trap': Immigration agents arresting migrants at mandatory court check-ins
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP struggle with health care
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP's struggle with rising health care costs
PBS News Hour
How life is changing for trans Americans under Trump
How life is changing for trans Americans under the Trump administration
PBS News Hour
Documentary explores industry built around school security
Documentary 'Thoughts and Prayers' explores industry built around school security
PBS News Hour
Remembering the life of reggae icon Jimmy Cliff
Remembering the life and influential career of reggae icon Jimmy Cliff
PBS News Hour
Judge tosses James Comey, Letitia James cases
Judge tosses James Comey, Letitia James cases, rules prosecutor was illegally appointed
Latest Episodes
Firing Line
Dave Wiskus
Dave Wiskus, founder and CEO of streaming service Nebula, discusses the rise of the creator economy.
Firing Line
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein
Filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their new PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Firing Line
Andrew Ross Sorkin
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Firing Line
Michael McFaul
Michael McFaul discusses Trump’s Asia trip and a new era of U.S. competition with Russia and China.
Firing Line
Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo discusses the New York City mayoral race and his pitch to voters to choose him.
Firing Line
Anthony Kennedy
Anthony Kennedy discusses his decades on the Supreme Court and the legacy of his landmark decisions.
Firing Line
Audrey Tang
Audrey Tang, discusses how technology can advance democracy and the dangers posed by social media.
Firing Line
Alberto R. Gonzales
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales comments on the indictment of James Comey.
Firing Line
Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis including famine in Sudan and Gaza.
Firing Line
Cynthia Miller-Idriss
Cynthia Miller-Idriss assesses the shooting of Charlie Kirk and Trump administration’s response.
