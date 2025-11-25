Cornel West & Robert George

Extras
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Welcome back! Get ready for the Season 6 premiere on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 9/8c.
News Wrap: Pentagon investigating Kelly over video urging troops to refuse illegal orders
'Deportation trap': Immigration agents arresting migrants at mandatory court check-ins
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP's struggle with rising health care costs
How life is changing for trans Americans under the Trump administration
Documentary ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ explores industry built around school security
Remembering the life and influential career of reggae icon Jimmy Cliff
Judge tosses James Comey, Letitia James cases, rules prosecutor was illegally appointed
Latest Episodes
Dave Wiskus, founder and CEO of streaming service Nebula, discusses the rise of the creator economy.
Filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their new PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Michael McFaul discusses Trump’s Asia trip and a new era of U.S. competition with Russia and China.
Andrew Cuomo discusses the New York City mayoral race and his pitch to voters to choose him.
Anthony Kennedy discusses his decades on the Supreme Court and the legacy of his landmark decisions.
Audrey Tang, discusses how technology can advance democracy and the dangers posed by social media.
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales comments on the indictment of James Comey.
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis including famine in Sudan and Gaza.
Cynthia Miller-Idriss assesses the shooting of Charlie Kirk and Trump administration’s response.