Firing Line

Sam Tanenhaus

Episode 49 | 26m 46s

A century after William F. Buckley Jr.’s birth, biographer Sam Tanenhaus discusses the life of the architect of the modern American conservative movement. Tanenhaus responds to his critics and reflects on Buckley’s legacy in politics and journalism.

Aired: 12/04/25
