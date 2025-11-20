All rights reserved. © 2025
Firing Line

Dave Wiskus

Episode 47 | 26m 46s

Dave Wiskus, founder and CEO of streaming service Nebula, discusses the rise of the creator economy, how the rapidly growing industry is changing the traditional media ecosystem, and what it means for entertainment, content moderation, and politics.

Aired: 11/20/25
