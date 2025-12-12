All rights reserved. © 2025
Firing Line

Mark Hertling

Episode 50 | 26m 46s

Ret. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling assesses the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy and what it means for U.S. allies and adversaries. He discusses U.S. strikes on alleged Venezuelan drug boats, the war in Ukraine, and countering China.

Aired: 12/11/25
Senate rejects plans to address sharp rise in health care premiums
News Wrap: Indiana GOP votes down effort to redraw electoral maps in rare Trump rebuke
Ukraine pushes for security guarantees against Russia as pressure grows on peace plan
Why private credit is creating major concerns among economists
Investigation delves into the Tate brothers and their connection to the Trump family
Trump's tariffs raise costs for stores and restaurants that import Italian pasta
A look at some of the best video games of 2025
A principal's Brief But Spectacular take on bringing hospitality to education
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sam Tanenhaus
Sam Tanenhaus discusses the life of the architect of the modern American conservative movement.
Episode: E49 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cornel West & Robert George
Dr. Robert George and Dr. Cornel West discuss the need for civil discourse.
Episode: E48 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Dave Wiskus
Dave Wiskus, founder and CEO of streaming service Nebula, discusses the rise of the creator economy.
Episode: E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein
Filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their new PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Episode: E46 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Andrew Ross Sorkin
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Episode: E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Michael McFaul
Michael McFaul discusses Trump’s Asia trip and a new era of U.S. competition with Russia and China.
Episode: E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo discusses the New York City mayoral race and his pitch to voters to choose him.
Episode: E43 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Anthony Kennedy
Anthony Kennedy discusses his decades on the Supreme Court and the legacy of his landmark decisions.
Episode: E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Audrey Tang
Audrey Tang, discusses how technology can advance democracy and the dangers posed by social media.
Episode: E41 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Alberto R. Gonzales
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales comments on the indictment of James Comey.
Episode: E40 | 26:46