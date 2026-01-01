Season 10 Inside Look

In addition to exploring the family mysteries of three members of the viewing public, chosen for the series following a casting call, Season 10 of "Finding Your Roots" dives into the ancestral backgrounds and stories of Valerie Bertinelli, Danielle Brooks, LeVar Burton, Ciara, Michael Douglas, Lena Dunham, Brendan Fraser, Sammy Hagar, Sunny Hostin, Tracy Morgan, Alanis Morissette and more.