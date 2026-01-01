Flight Preview

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Finding Your Roots

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Season 6 Episode 14 | 30s

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. meets actors Scarlett Johansson and Lupita Nyong’o, and chef Lidia Bastianich — three women whose families crisscrossed the globe to escape oppression and find opportunity, leaving them with questions about their relatives who stayed behind.

Corporate support for Season 11 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. is provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ancestry® and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support is also provided by Ford Foundation; Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation; Candace King Weir; by the Inkwell Society together with many of its members; and by public television viewers.
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:20
Watch 1:54
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:54
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Finding Your Roots Season 12
  • Finding Your Roots Season 11
  • Finding Your Roots Season 10
  • Finding Your Roots Season 9
  • Finding Your Roots Season 8
  • Finding Your Roots Season 7
  • Finding Your Roots Season 6
  • Finding Your Roots Season 5
  • Finding Your Roots Season 4
  • Finding Your Roots Season 3
  • Finding Your Roots Season 2
  • Finding Your Roots Season 1
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Rags to Riches
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Kate Burton and media mogul Barry Diller.
Episode: S12 E10 | 52:09
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Finding Your Roots
Song of the South
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the families of Danielle Deadwyler and Rhiannon Giddens.
Episode: S12 E9 | 52:10
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Finding Your Roots
Artistic Roots
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of director Spike Lee and actor Kristin Chenoweth.
Episode: S12 E8 | 52:09
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Finding Your Roots
Family Harmonies
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. introduces musicians Flea and Lizzo to their inspiring ancestors.
Episode: S12 E7 | 52:09
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Finding Your Roots
Westward Bound
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. heads west to map the family trees of Sara Haines and Tracy Letts.
Episode: S12 E6 | 52:09
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Finding Your Roots
Love & Basketball
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of basketball stars Brittney Griner and Chris Paul.
Episode: S12 E5 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
The Road We Took
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Lizzy Caplan and comedian Hasan Minhaj.
Episode: S12 E4 | 52:09
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Finding Your Roots
Caribbean Roots
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the Caribbean heritage of Liza Colón-Zayas and Delroy Lindo.
Episode: S12 E3 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
American Dreams
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uncovers America Ferrera & Darren Criss’ immigrant ancestors.
Episode: S12 E1 | 52:09
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Finding My Roots
Family mysteries are solved for actor Laurence Fishburne & scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Episode: S11 E10 | 52:10