Finding Your Roots Season 4 - Episode 7 Promo

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Latest Episodes
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All
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Finding Your Roots Season 12
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Finding Your Roots Season 11
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Finding Your Roots Season 10
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Finding Your Roots Season 9
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Finding Your Roots Season 8
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Finding Your Roots Season 7
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Finding Your Roots Season 6
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Finding Your Roots Season 5
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Finding Your Roots Season 4
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Finding Your Roots Season 3
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Finding Your Roots Season 2
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Finding Your Roots Season 1
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Kate Burton and media mogul Barry Diller.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the families of Danielle Deadwyler and Rhiannon Giddens.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of director Spike Lee and actor Kristin Chenoweth.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. introduces musicians Flea and Lizzo to their inspiring ancestors.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. heads west to map the family trees of Sara Haines and Tracy Letts.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of basketball stars Brittney Griner and Chris Paul.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Lizzy Caplan and comedian Hasan Minhaj.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the Caribbean heritage of Liza Colón-Zayas and Delroy Lindo.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uncovers America Ferrera & Darren Criss’ immigrant ancestors.
Family mysteries are solved for actor Laurence Fishburne & scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr.