All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Finding Your Roots

The Long Way Home: Julianna Margulies

Season 3 Episode 9 | 1m 07s

Julianna Margulies learns about the origins of her last name on Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Tuesdays at 8/7c on PBS.

Corporate support for Season 11 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. is provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ancestry® and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support is also provided by Ford Foundation; Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation; Candace King Weir; by the Inkwell Society together with many of its members; and by public television viewers.
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:20
Watch 1:54
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:54
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Finding Your Roots Season 12
  • Finding Your Roots Season 11
  • Finding Your Roots Season 10
  • Finding Your Roots Season 9
  • Finding Your Roots Season 8
  • Finding Your Roots Season 7
  • Finding Your Roots Season 6
  • Finding Your Roots Season 5
  • Finding Your Roots Season 4
  • Finding Your Roots Season 3
  • Finding Your Roots Season 2
  • Finding Your Roots Season 1
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Rags to Riches
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Kate Burton and media mogul Barry Diller.
Episode: S12 E10 | 52:09
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Song of the South
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the families of Danielle Deadwyler and Rhiannon Giddens.
Episode: S12 E9 | 52:10
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Artistic Roots
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of director Spike Lee and actor Kristin Chenoweth.
Episode: S12 E8 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Family Harmonies
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. introduces musicians Flea and Lizzo to their inspiring ancestors.
Episode: S12 E7 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Westward Bound
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. heads west to map the family trees of Sara Haines and Tracy Letts.
Episode: S12 E6 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Love & Basketball
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of basketball stars Brittney Griner and Chris Paul.
Episode: S12 E5 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
The Road We Took
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Lizzy Caplan and comedian Hasan Minhaj.
Episode: S12 E4 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Caribbean Roots
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the Caribbean heritage of Liza Colón-Zayas and Delroy Lindo.
Episode: S12 E3 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
American Dreams
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uncovers America Ferrera & Darren Criss’ immigrant ancestors.
Episode: S12 E1 | 52:09
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Finding My Roots
Family mysteries are solved for actor Laurence Fishburne & scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Episode: S11 E10 | 52:10