Finding Your Roots: Season Three — Preview

In season three of Finding Your Roots, Henry, Louis Gates, Jr. traces the ancestral trails of 28 new guests including Maya Rudolph, Richard Branson, Soledad O’Brien, Bill Hader, Julianne Moore, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Senator John McCain, Norman Lear, Shonda Rhimes, and more. The season begins on Tuesday, January 5, at 8/7c on PBS.