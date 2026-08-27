Austin City Limits Remembers Dolly Parton

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Latest Episodes
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Austin City Limits Season 52
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Austin City Limits Season 51
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Austin City Limits Season 50
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Austin City Limits Season 49
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Austin City Limits Season 48
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Austin City Limits Season 47
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Austin City Limits Season 46
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Austin City Limits Season 45
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Austin City Limits Season 44
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Austin City Limits Season 43
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Austin City Limits Season 42
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Austin City Limits Season 41
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Austin City Limits Season 40
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Austin City Limits Season 39
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Austin City Limits Season 38
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Austin City Limits Season 37
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Austin City Limits Season 36
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Austin City Limits Season 35
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Austin City Limits Season 34
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Austin City Limits Season 25
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Austin City Limits Season 20
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Austin City Limits
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Austin City Limits Season 12
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Austin City Limits Season 8
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Austin City Limits Season 1
Brandi Carlile joins the ACL Hall of Fame with a best-in-class set and induction by Bonnie Raitt.
Colombian superstar Carlos Vives performs beloved hits with his vibrant band in a memorable hour.
Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo performs highlights from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love
Newly minted two-time 2026 Grammy Award-winner Leon Thomas delivers hits from album "Mutt."
Queens of the Stone Age showcase their immersive work Alive in the Catacombs in an epic hour.
Electrifying acts light up the ACL stage: fan-favorites Marcus King Band and red dirt Wyatt Flores.
Fan-favorite acts make ACL debuts: Pop star Reneé Rapp and modern soul act Thee Sacred Souls
Grammy winner Jon Batiste returns to ACL for an ecstatic hour showcasing gems from "Big Money."
ACL spotlights next-gen artists Role Model and MJ Lenderman & The Wind in captivating debuts.
Acclaimed country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Cam split the hour in revelatory performances,