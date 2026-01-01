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Austin City Limits

ACL Presents Americana 25th Annual Honors

54m 50s

Austin City Limits presents highlights from the milestone 25th Annual Americana Honors, recorded at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. All-star performances include The Heartbreakers with Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Robert Plant, Margo Price, I’m With Her, plus a special tribute to Dolly Parton.

Aired: 11/20/26 | Expires: 11/20/29
Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and funding is provided in part by Dell Technologies, the Austin Convention Center Department, Cirrus Logic and AXS Ticketing. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Austin City Limits. Produced in the State of Texas with the support of the Office of the Governor, Texas Film Commission.
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Clip: 9:01
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Clip: 15:08
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