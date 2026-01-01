ACL Presents Americana 25th Annual Honors

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Inside a snowy Alpine barn, hungry house mice search for a Christmas feast.
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Colombian-American superstar Sebastián Yatra performs global hits and songs from his album Milagro.
Breakout country star Ty Myers makes his ACL debut with songs from his album Heavy On The Soul.
AL country-rock group The Red Clay Strays perform highlights from their acclaimed album Grateful.
R&B star Ari Lennox performs highlights from her album Vacancy alongside fan favorites.
Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo performs highlights from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love
UK singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro makes her ACL debut with highlights from her acclaimed album Visit
Grammy-winning R&B trailblazer Miguel lights up the ACL stage with songs from CAOS and career favori
Bluegrass superstar Billy Strings performs highlights from Highway Prayers and So Much for Goodbyes.
Brandi Carlile joins the ACL Hall of Fame with a best-in-class set and induction by Bonnie Raitt.
Colombian superstar Carlos Vives performs beloved hits with his vibrant band in a memorable hour.