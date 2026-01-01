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Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: Citrine Brooch & Ring, ca. 1915

Season 30 Episode 20 | 3m 30s

In Vintage First Finds, Hour 5, Joyce Jonas appraises a citrine brooch & ring, ca. 1915.

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by American Cruise Lines and Ancestry. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
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Watch 52:45
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See fabulous finds from ROADSHOW’s first season updated with today’s values!
Episode: S30 E19 | 52:45
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Travel back to ROADSHOW’s Season 1 and learn what those first treasures are worth today!
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Vintage First Finds, Hour 5
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Episode: S30 E20