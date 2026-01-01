Appraisal: Charles Alchorne Silver Castors, ca. 1730

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Latest Episodes
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All
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Antiques Roadshow Season 30
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Antiques Roadshow Season 29
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Antiques Roadshow Season 28
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Antiques Roadshow Season 27
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Season 26
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Antiques Roadshow Season 25
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Antiques Roadshow Season 24
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Antiques Roadshow Season 23
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Antiques Roadshow Season 22
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Antiques Roadshow Season 21
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Antiques Roadshow Season 20
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Antiques Roadshow Season 19
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Antiques Roadshow Season 18
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Antiques Roadshow Season 17
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Antiques Roadshow Season 16
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Antiques Roadshow Season 15
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Antiques Roadshow Season 14
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Antiques Roadshow Season 13
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Antiques Roadshow Season 12
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Antiques Roadshow Season 11
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Antiques Roadshow Season 10
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW harvests hidden treasures at historic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One fin
Meet us in St. Louis as ROADSHOW discovers memorable Missouri treasures at Grant’s Farm!
ROADSHOW found treasures in a castle during a stop in Charlevoix, Michigan.
See Michigan marvels unveiled during ROADSHOW’s stop at Castle Farms in Charlevoix!
ROADSHOW visits charming Charlevoix, MI in search of hidden treasures and their stories.
Treasures abound in Midcoast Maine during ROADSHOW’s first-time stop in Boothbay!