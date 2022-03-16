Laura Linney on mastering acting at Juilliard

On March 7, 2000, Laura Linney discussed her time at the prestigious and notorious Juilliard and how it helped shape her as an actor. "I was just lucky that Juilliard accepted me because it was the right program for me. It's not right for everyone, but I was really, really lucky to get in." Interview conducted for "American Masters: Juilliard" (2003), directed by Maro Chermayeff.