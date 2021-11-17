Jacques Pépin Makes Shrimp-Stuffed Portobello

Pépin came up with his recipe for shrimp-stuffed portobello mushrooms when he was working in Paris in the 1950s. "I remember doing escargot, or the snail in French, and instead of putting them in the shell, we used to put them into individual mushrooms. We also put them in artichoke bottoms, so you could eat the whole thing." His recipe has breadcrumbs, garlic, butter and herbs.