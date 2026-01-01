Iconic writer, director, actor, comedian, and musician Woody Allen allowed his life and creative process to be documented for the first time. Filmmaker Robert Weide followed the film legend over a year and a half to create the ultimate film biography. Woody Allen: A Documentary premieres Sunday, November 20 from 9-11 p.m. and Monday, November 21 from 9-10:30 p.m. on PBS (check local listings).