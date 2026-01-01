Tanaquil Le Clercq: Afternoon of a Faun - Trailer

Tanaquil Le Clercq (1929–2000) was a mesmerizing ballerina with the New York City Ballet who greatly influenced choreographers George Balanchine (her husband) and Jerome Robbins (her friend). Filmmaker Nancy Buirski spotlights Le Clercq’s ballet career, influence on dance, and her struggle with polio, which paralyzed her at the height of her fame. The film premieres June 20 at 10 pm on PBS.